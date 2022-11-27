Arsenal now likely to land Premier League star as Juventus looks elsewhere

Arsenal has been chasing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Youri Tielemans for some time now as they seek to bolster their midfield with at least one experienced player.

Both midfielders are among the best in the business and will deliver a good job if Mikel Arteta can add them to his squad.

However, the ex-midfielder will struggle to buy both men and it seems Tielemans alone will now move to the Emirates.

Although both men have several suitors, Football London reveals Milinkovic-Savic is more likely to move to Juventus, who also have a serious interest in him.

The Serbian’s possible transfer to the Italian club means Arsenal has to turn their attention somewhere else and the report reveals they will likely move for Tielemans instead.

Tielemans is one of the best midfielders in England and he will bring a lot of value to our team if he joins us.

The Belgian has proven to be a big player for Leicester City and it will be a superb piece of business if we can sign him as a free agent.

That means we will save a lot of money buying a player who could have cost us millions if he was placed on the market by his club.

