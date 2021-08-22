Arsenal now looking to offload deadwood from their squad before transfer window closes

Arsenal will look to offload some of their current players from now on with Mikel Arteta admitting that some players at the club will barely get playing time if they stay.

The Gunners have responded to missing out on European football for the first time in almost three decades by spending £135million on players with a possibility of another joining them.

The incomings have given Arteta a bigger than normal squad and several players are expected to leave the club before the transfer window shuts.

The likes of Willian, Hector Bellerin and Lucas Torreira have been told that they can leave since the end of last season.

However, there has been a shortage of takers so far and that has meant they have remained in the squad.

With a few days left before the window closes, Arsenal is ramping up efforts to offload their deadwood, according to The Daily Mail.

Speaking ahead of their match against Chelsea this weekend, Arteta admits that the pressure is on after they spent so much and confirms that they are looking to offload some of their players.

He said as quoted by Mail Sport: ‘There’s still 11 days to go and there’s still things to be done. There are still players in the squad where it’s going to be difficult for them to find game time.

‘It does (bring pressure). We will see what we will finish. We’re gonna have I think seven players have left the club and five are coming in so it’s not more players coming in. We’re going to do it in the right way so that we are stable.’