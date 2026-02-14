Arsenal now plans to step up their interest in German star

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs monitoring Leon Goretzka, with the German midfielder viewed as a potential addition of experience and quality. He is set to leave Bayern Munich as a free agent at the end of this season, and several sides are prepared to compete for his signature.

Regarded as one of the standout free agents in the class of 2026, Goretzka is unlikely to be short of interest. During his time at Bayern Munich, he has enjoyed sustained success and contributed consistently when called upon this term. His experience at the highest level of domestic and European competition enhances his appeal to prospective suitors.

Proven Pedigree at Bayern Munich

Goretzka has played a significant role in Bayern Munich’s achievements since joining the club. His blend of physicality, technical ability and tactical awareness has made him a dependable presence in midfield. Even in a season in which he has not featured in every match, he has demonstrated the professionalism and influence that have characterised his tenure in Germany.

For Arsenal, the prospect of acquiring a player with such a pedigree on a free transfer represents a compelling opportunity. The Gunners strengthened their squad considerably during the last summer transfer window, yet there remains scope to add further depth and leadership.

Arsenal’s Continued Recruitment Plans

While Arsenal have focused on building a dynamic and competitive squad, there is also recognition of the value that experienced players can bring, particularly in high-pressure situations. Goretzka’s background in title-winning environments aligns with that objective.

According to Metro Sport, Arsenal are prepared to push to secure his services in the coming days, with the midfielder reportedly open to a move to Mikel Arteta’s side. Should negotiations progress positively, the transfer could represent a strategic acquisition as Arsenal continue to refine their squad ahead of next season.

