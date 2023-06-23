Arsenal now replace Chelsea as the second most valuable squad in the world

Arsenal have surpassed Chelsea to become the second most valuable squad in the world, according to Transfermarkt . The treble-winning Manchester City squad leads the rankings with an astonishing value of £1.6 billion.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, who had a disappointing season under new ownership, finished in 12th place despite spending nearly £600 million on players in the last transfer window. The Blues’ squad is valued at £838 million, even as they attempt to offload players like Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Edouard Mendy.

The Gunners, under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, has been focused on securing the long-term futures of key players such as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, while also working on contract extensions for other valuable assets.

Last season highlighted the contrasting fortunes of the two London clubs, with Arsenal impressing and Chelsea struggling, ultimately failing to secure a European football spot and enduring their worst league campaign in three decades.

The anticipated sales of players like Mason Mount, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, and Mateo Kovacic, who is reportedly on Manchester City’s radar, could create room for new signings and potentially reshape the Chelsea squad. German giants Bayern Munich claim the fourth spot in the rankings, while Paris Saint-Germain, who recently lost Lionel Messi, round out the top five.

Arsenal has been linked with West Ham’s Declan Rice, as they aim to bolster their squad. If the Gunners add Rice on top of Jurrien Timber, Romeo Lavia, they will certainly take the next step in increasing the squad value of their current side.

