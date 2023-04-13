Arsenal now reportedly have more chance to tempt Jude Bellingham

Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Jude Bellingham To Arsenal: Why Not?

In terms of their midfield, Arsenal has some unfinished business. Arsenal are hungry for another great midfielder to join Arteta’s project and are willing to drain their wallets to do so, as evidenced by their constant pursuit of Moises Caicedo.

Caicedo’s agreement fell through because Brighton were unwilling to accept Arsenal’s asking price for Jorginho. However, Jorginho’s signing is viewed as a short-term option for Arsenal, who require a long-term solution for their midfield.

Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are the top midfielders who many see as the ultimate solution to Arsenal’s midfield. But why doesn’t Arsenal take advantage of the Jude Bellingham transfer race, which is currently wide open?

Bellingham is as good as Rice or Caicedo, and he has the potential to elevate Arsenal’s midfield to world-class status. He has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months.

At one point, it appeared that any other PL team chasing the Dortmund midfield talent would be second best to Liverpool. Reports are now suggesting Liverpool has backed out of the contest to sign the England star.

With Liverpool out of the running, there is no Premier League team favourite to sign him, allowing Arsenal to take advantage of the scenario. And, with the possibility of Champions League football on the table, I don’t see why they can’t persuade him they’re the club for him.

Anyway, before we get our hopes up that Arsenal might persuade Bellingham to join Arteta’s project, the question is if Arsenal can afford to pay his over £100 million price tag?

