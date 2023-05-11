Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal now struggling to convince youngster to leave Barcelona

After Leeds’ move for Barcelona’s Ilias Akhomach collapsed, Arsenal was quickly named as the new favourites to sign him.

The youngster has not signed a new deal with Barca, which has encouraged the Gunners to show an interest in his signature.

However, they are not alone in their bid to add him to their squad and he is also taking his time to decide.

Sport claims Barca is also eager for him to remain, even though he has seemed to prefer a move away.

But in the last few weeks, Akhomach has developed cold feet about leaving the club and he has also been doing well for the Barca youth teams.

As he enjoys his time there, the report says he could decide to sign an extension and hand Arsenal a considerable blow.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As long as we do not guarantee Akhomach playing time with our first team at the Emirates, he will struggle to accept a move to the club.

Our B team would be ideal, but he might prefer to continue developing at Barca’s and only leave if he gets first-team chances immediately.

So if we do not have that to offer him, we probably should turn our attention to other targets now.

Video – Mikel Arteta talks about the reasons Arsenal have dropped from the top, and addresses the question if we “bottled it”

  1. I never understand people who insist players must be given assurance of playing first team football. Is this done anywhere else, when some such players are not getting those opportunities where they are? Arkhomach is unhappy at Barca because he’s not getting opportunities, so perhaps the best place to head with those demands is Leeds.
    As far as I know players work to displace others solely through their performances, not contractual terms.

    Reply

  2. Have not seen this kid in action and sounds very much like a project type for building a team
    .
    What Arsenal need foremost is an accomplished aattack bully

    Reply

  3. Never heard of him, but back to Arsenal, Saliba and Zinchenko now officially ruled out for the rest of this season.

    Reply

  4. Nothing in life can be guaranteed other than death ! No one should be assured of a regular place in the starting line-up. What if a player is out of form or any of the many other reasons arise to not warrant him a game ?

    Reply

