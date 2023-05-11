Arsenal now struggling to convince youngster to leave Barcelona

After Leeds’ move for Barcelona’s Ilias Akhomach collapsed, Arsenal was quickly named as the new favourites to sign him.

The youngster has not signed a new deal with Barca, which has encouraged the Gunners to show an interest in his signature.

However, they are not alone in their bid to add him to their squad and he is also taking his time to decide.

Sport claims Barca is also eager for him to remain, even though he has seemed to prefer a move away.

But in the last few weeks, Akhomach has developed cold feet about leaving the club and he has also been doing well for the Barca youth teams.

As he enjoys his time there, the report says he could decide to sign an extension and hand Arsenal a considerable blow.

Just Arsenal Opinion

As long as we do not guarantee Akhomach playing time with our first team at the Emirates, he will struggle to accept a move to the club.

Our B team would be ideal, but he might prefer to continue developing at Barca’s and only leave if he gets first-team chances immediately.

So if we do not have that to offer him, we probably should turn our attention to other targets now.

