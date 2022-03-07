Arsenal now superhot favourites for Fourth Place after Man United collapse

Yesterday’s win over Watford was an immense result for Arsenal in the race for Top Four. Roy Hodgson seems to have improved Watford in attack and defence and they made Arsenal fight right up to the final whistle. I am sure if they carry on playing like that they have a very strong chance of staying up.
Yet again, our rivals results went our way with both West Ham and Man United dropping points again. It must be said that Liverpool were not as dominant as usual against West Ham, but they still managed a nervy 1-0 win, which allowed the Gunners to leapfrog the Hammers into Fourth Place. We are now three points ahead with a massive 3 games in hand.
So our (biggest?) rivals are now Man United, but Rangnick’s side were soundly beaten by their neighbours Man City, and the 4-1 scoreline could be very demoralising to the players and fans, but they are still in the running, albeit they are one point behind but Arsenal also have that 3 game cushion.
Tottenham are currently six points below us with the same amount of games played, but could creep cloeser if they beat Everton tonight. If Conte can get them playing consistently they could be our biggest rival for the Top Four.
But right now the Gunners are in a very commanding position and are in amazing form with just one defeat in our last 11 League games. If we carry on playing with the fight and resolve we showed yesterday, surely Arsenal will be back where we belong next season…
Onwards and Upwards
Sam P
Mikel Arteta’s FULL press conference after Watford win –
20 CommentsAdd a Comment
4th position with 3games in hand, CL qualification is ours to lose no doubt now, but with the way the boys are playing & giving it their all… I think we’ll smile come season end.
I believe!👍
Don’t care what the other teams are doing, it’s a must we win against Leicester.
Good spirits since we’ll be home, after that we play Liverpool.
I can only wish we can come out of that game with the three points.
Liverpool and City for the rest of the dey will both be even more deadlier than they’ve been. Only flip side is, United still have to play them too.
It’s all good signs for us.
I can’t stop thinking about how we’d be playing if we had gotten Vlahovic to this team. Arteta is yet to bring in any forward of his own, his defense and midfield signings all look good. Can’t wait to see how the attack will be.
Getting UCL is a must, though like Saka said we have to stay humble and keep fighting for it each week.
I’ve never been so proud of our team and manager for a long couple of years just as I am now
3 games in hand is Liverpool, Chelsea & Spurs. When we play Utd is the big game take 4th spot because if we lose the games above we will still be a point ahead in 4th when are played, IF we beat the so smaller teams in between these fixtures.
If we can manage to beat Spurs, just dont lose to one of Chelsea or Liverpool then Top4 is in our own hands with the other 10 reaming fixtures in between or after being must wins.
We don’t have a better chance and I think everyone at the club knows this. It’s step up or step aside at the club this season which I am really enjoying & it’s working for Mikel.
Positive signs especially considering we aren’t suppose to be here according to most of us and every pundit after the 1st 3games of the season. Well done to all at Arsenal making this possible this season 👏 👏
Have we ever had all the fans so optimistic in the last 10years with how we are improving, the young stars we have made or bought & possibly back into the Champions League after 5years of hell not being init?
Whatever happens I’m very proud of the club.
Guys if we win lei, that liv game will b crakin. Liv we b after manc for d League nd Ars for top 4, and mind u day will b playin a strong Ars than d once they’ve played this season at d Emirates. I’m having a feeling it will b like d one against manc but this time we come out on top
We shouldn’t have been the favourite for the fourth place, because we still haven’t played against Liverpool, Man United, Spuds, Chelsea and West Ham yet. What if we lose those five games?
And what if Lacazette gets injured? None of our CFs has his playmaking abilities
Even if we assign Smith-Rowe or Saka in the CF position, I don’t think they can win the 50/50 challenges as often as Lacazette did. Top six should be the most realistic expectation
I agree GAI, as is I’d say we are favourites but if we get 1-3 injuries depending on the player we may really struggle. e.g. If Saka and Partey get injured I think we are paper thin squad wise and would really battle.
Saka could be replaced by Pepe or Hutchinson, but I don’t think anybody can replace Partey
Partey won more duels (8), completed more take-ons (3) and won more aerial duels (3) than any other Arsenal player against Watford, while also completing the most passes on the pitch (69)
Gai once again you got a point there👌We need to be realistic with Top6 as most visible. But like I always say anything can happen. Injuriess, suspensions etc also can happen to our major opponent. But it is a sin for Pathey, Lacazette and Odegard to be injured now. With our thin team, top5 won’t make our season bad.
👍
Warm favourite not yet hot favourite. 72 points will get top 4. We need another 24 more points.
Home wins versus Leeds Brighton Leicester Everton Man U. = 15 points.
So we will need just 9 points from 8 games.
7 points from Palace Southampton Villa and Newcastle . Then we will only need 2 points from Liverpool Spurs Chelsea and Westham. Looks very possible on paper.
thats a god way to look at it… everyone saying our games in hand are against the top 3 but its our overall remaining fixtures that count
We still play Pool, United, Brighton at home. I am fairly confident of us winning at home against Leicester, Everton and Leeds.
Away we got tough trips to Spurs, Chelsea, W Ham, Southampton, Newcastle, Palace, Villa. It seems like Spurs, Chelsea games won’t be rescheduled until April or even May which is good news for us. We are and can build more momentum and gap between other rivals.
No easy games in the PL though. Have to fight for every minute. I am silently confident that West Ham and Wolves are out of the top 4 race, which only leaves us with Spurs and United.
Spurs have Everton, United, BHA x 2, Pool, West Ham, Villa, Arsenal.
United got Spurs, Pool, Everton, Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea, Palace away. If I had to guess, I would say fixture fatigue and the current form would drop United out of the race.
But overall we all have each other and roughly the same oppositions to play. I think our next 4 games will be very decisive (home vs Leicester & Pool, away vs. Villa & Palace).
spurs are our biggest rivals for top 4. All the musings and stuff saying we need this many points from these games and that many points from other games is pure ‘finger in the air’ speculation. We should aim for 3 points from every game, starting with Leicester. This is not doom and gloom, it’s realism. By the way does anyone realistically think Watford have a strong chance of staying up? They have gone as far as I’m concerned.
👍👍
The away matches vs Westham palace and Villa may decide our season… Surpringly this are the three games am not very confident with…. Our out standings do not really matter, there all feel like bonus at the moment…
It wouldn’t matter even if we lose to Liverpool and Chelsea but avoid defeat at Spurs will still remain ahead
It’s ok….All the teams above will also drop points….Arsenal will make top 4
Thanks buddy.!
Arsenal now is in 4th aiming for 3rd. Theirs no coming down the table again its either WIN Or DRAW.
Coyg!
Next 5 games will test us.
Not so much rest in-between games now.
And if our defence play like they did against Watford, we are in big trouble.
I pray for Tomi to be back cos I don’t trust Soares playing against Pool and Villa
Yesterday I saw our CB GM losing all his deep passes as usual that’s why am looking forward to the arrival of Saliba
We need to get rid of Laca collecting 180k per wk and get a proper striker
An interesting, albeit very brief, rallying cry from SAM P, in his piece. Many posts all saying much the same thing, broadly speaking, and predicting our coming games for this or that game etc.
Fine and thats what we would all expect from a fan site .
But I wish to look a little deeper into the right decision our club , made two and a bit years ago when they took a big risk and handed the job of manager to a “rookie”, though one who had already shown at City that he had naturtal authority and great respect for him, and that by real top players too; a point completely escaping the notice of the “fourth place this season or else” brigade.
There WAS a time whren the majority of “not having MA at any price” brigade and the “lets wait and see but we have doubts” brigade( where I sat back then)looked like making his position untenable, when results were not then going for us.
But increasingly over the last year or so, esp since the excellent bought n players last summer, when Kroenke FINALLY decided to back us properly for once, AND the increasingly exciting development of ouryounger players already here , those not having him and the doubters have changed tack, with a fewdeterminally blinkered regular exceptions on JA.
But I have noticed how even a number of those wilfully blinkered fans are slowly and subtly starting to back off in the negativity and are preparing thmeselves to be forced to see the light sweeping in from the darkness.
That same light that many of us saw way before the few laggards whoSTILL troll MA and who still deny the obvious improvement. Or who put it ALL and ONLY down to Kroenke spending last summer, but who will not give ANY credit to MA.
Such is life, as human beings have always been, in all walks of life , divided into those who quickly perceive , those who perceive but later on, and finally those who will never perceive, no matter what happens.
Let perceptive ones rejoice that we DO SEE and thus retain a natural optimism that makes us content in life, instead of seeming to loathe the very club we claim to love.
Some people, though ULTIMATELY very few, will always stew in their own self induced misery. Life shows that in so many ways. Sigh!