Arsenal now superhot favourites for Fourth Place after Man United collapse

Yesterday’s win over Watford was an immense result for Arsenal in the race for Top Four. Roy Hodgson seems to have improved Watford in attack and defence and they made Arsenal fight right up to the final whistle. I am sure if they carry on playing like that they have a very strong chance of staying up.

Yet again, our rivals results went our way with both West Ham and Man United dropping points again. It must be said that Liverpool were not as dominant as usual against West Ham, but they still managed a nervy 1-0 win, which allowed the Gunners to leapfrog the Hammers into Fourth Place. We are now three points ahead with a massive 3 games in hand.

So our (biggest?) rivals are now Man United, but Rangnick’s side were soundly beaten by their neighbours Man City, and the 4-1 scoreline could be very demoralising to the players and fans, but they are still in the running, albeit they are one point behind but Arsenal also have that 3 game cushion.

Tottenham are currently six points below us with the same amount of games played, but could creep cloeser if they beat Everton tonight. If Conte can get them playing consistently they could be our biggest rival for the Top Four.

But right now the Gunners are in a very commanding position and are in amazing form with just one defeat in our last 11 League games. If we carry on playing with the fight and resolve we showed yesterday, surely Arsenal will be back where we belong next season…

Onwards and Upwards

Sam P

