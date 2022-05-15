Arsenal now targeting 30m-rated Argentina international right back (plus video)

Nearly all Arteta’s problems since Christmas have been caused by injuries to Tierney and Tomiyasu and the fact that he has only had Cedric and Tavares as possible backups. Tavares could still be one-for-the-future but right now is a bit too much of a hot head to be a regular starter, while Cedric will be 31 years of age before next season starts, so it is clear that this is two priority signings for Arteta and Edu this summer.

It has already been revealed that the Gunners are going for Aaron Hickey as competition for Tierney, and now CalcioMercato have revealed that Arsenal have approached Udinese for their Argentinian right-back Nahuel Molina. The 24 year-old has only been at Udinese for two seasons but has now become a regular in the Argentina side that won the Copa America last year.

He has had an exellent season at his club with seven goals and four assists in 34 league appearances and now looks ready to take step up to a much bigger club. The report from CM said that Juventus were put off by the price. CM revealed: “Juventus knocked on Udinese’s door but the first request of € 30 million was deemed too high. The feeling is that it’s just a goodbye in the next few weeks and not a real goodbye. But in the last few days Udinese has received the expression of interest from a big player in the Premier League: we are talking about Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal who is ready to include the Spanish defender Marì….”

With Udinese and Mari keen to make the loan into a permanent transfer it could give us a strong position in the battle for Molina, and with the full-back being the perfect age for Arteta’s youth revolution, I can certainly see Edu wrapping this one up quickly. Our technical Director seemsto be very good at sourcing young South American talents..

Check out this skills video and see what you think of Molina..

Learn more about your club CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section