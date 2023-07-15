Arsenal now have the players and mentality, all we need now is the trophies – and lots of them

It’s all about the trophies now. by Konstantin Mitov

It’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock and roll! Well lovely Arsenal people, we’ve so far made 3 steps to the top, and the undoubted icing on the cake is the Rice pudding we’ve all been waiting for!

And while it did take some time for dessert to be served, for god knows what reason, he’s here and ready just before our US tour. We have spent 200+ million pounds and it’s mid July. Take a step back, swipe your eyes, it’s not a dream. Remember that summer we only signed Cech? I’d like to think that long gone are those days now.

We have no excuses. It’s time to bring the big prizes home now, not 5 years into the future when our project goes bang, we’re here people. We’ve splashed the cash, our manager has his own team, now it’s on him.

If I have to rate the transfer window at this current moment I’d say, so far so good. No other team has made 3 major signings this early, especially for the amount of money we have. Is the job done though? Far from it.

We have to ship out a lot of players. Holding, Elneny, Cedric, Pepe, Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, one of Eddie or Balogun or ideally both. Then there’s Smith Rowe. We spent 65 mills on Havertz. I just don’t see a reason to spend such money on a player we won’t play, so for me Emille is going to go. It’s him or Fabio Vieira, another player who hasn’t really impressed.

That’s about 8 to 10 players who could raise an extra 100 million pounds that can be put to good use. We now need a striker who can score 25-30 goals a season, cover for Saka, and another DM regardless of whether Partey leaves.

I’d like to give Edu and Arteta some credit, because as of this moment, we are an attractive proposition. We’re a destination football club, rather than a stepping stone one. We didn’t win the league last year, but the reaction from the club show’s we’re unhappy that we didn’t win it, so we’ll spend the money to bridge the gap and overtake Man City.

Declan Rice said “enjoy a few trophies together”. This is the mentality I’ve been crying about for years. It feels like it’s finally here and the fans need to adapt to it. Nothing but first is good anymore.

I remember Josh K saying “be excited”. That backfired, but now, you’ve given us Rice, Timber and Havertz and I’m actually excited. I can’t wait for the season to start. I’m eager for us to pump United in pre-season. When we whipped the floor with Chelsea last year, it was a sign of things to come.

If we bring in a striker, oh my god. A cheeky bid for Harry Kane to bring him back to his roots maybe? It’s a crazy idea, but which team in England right now is best poised to dethrone City? Chelsea in a huge mess ain’t it, United in a takeover uncertainty ain’t it. Tottenham is never it, and Liverpool in a rebuild is a wildcard.

We are the place to be. Villa are negotiating 35m deal for Diaby, why don’t we put 45 on the table and add proper cover for Saka? Go back with a cheeky 80 mil for Caicedo. Get Ivan Toney on the cheap and once his ban is up we’ll actually have a good backup striker, because Eddie ain’t it.

Anyway, I’m just happy where we are right now. My expectations for next season are really high. Either the Prem or the CL. One of the two major trophies, or second and both cups, not just one. We need to assert dominance.

Everyone is talking about us. Rivals are salty, and I love it! Cry me a river so I can swim in Chelsea, Man Utd, Liverpool and Spurs tears! We’re relevant again. Now to become a real force, one thing is left. The big trophies!

