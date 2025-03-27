Arsenal now thinks Frenchman is the ideal alternative to Isak

Arsenal may be forced to break their transfer record if they are to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, which could complicate the Gunners’ pursuit of the Swedish striker.

Isak remains Arsenal’s primary target in attack, and many fans would be thrilled to see the forward join the club at the end of the current season. However, given the potential cost of such a deal, Arsenal are beginning to explore alternatives as they also look to strengthen other areas of their squad.

While the Swedish international is possibly keen on a move, his high price tag presents a significant obstacle, and the Gunners have identified another player as a potential addition to their attacking ranks.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are serious about signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt at the conclusion of the season. The French forward has impressed many with his performances, and Arsenal have been monitoring him for several months. They are reportedly confident that Ekitike has the necessary qualities to lead the line at the Emirates.

The report suggests that Arsenal will enter discussions with Frankfurt regarding Ekitike’s transfer and attempt to negotiate a deal for the highly rated striker. Ekitike has been in fine form for both his club and the France U21 national team, showcasing his ability to make an impact at the highest levels of European football.

Given his impressive performances and potential to add more goals to the team, Ekitike could prove to be a valuable addition to Arsenal’s attack. While the pursuit of Isak remains a possibility, the Gunners may well look to Ekitike as a more financially viable alternative.

