Arsenal now tipped to miss out on transfer targets after last night’s humbling

The Sun claims Arsenal will miss out on some of their main summer targets if they cannot make the top four by the end of this season.
The Gunners saw their hopes of returning to the Champions League fall apart last night when Newcastle United beat them 2-0.
It was a game they needed to win after Tottenham beat Burnley 1-0 at the weekend.
However, the Magpies were more motivated and earned all the points from the fixture, which means Arsenal could be forced to play Europa League football next season.
The report claims they could now miss out on the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Paulo Dybala, Raheem Sterling, Darwin Nunez and Youri Tielemans.
These players are some of the best in Europe and top clubs want to add them to their squad.
They will want to play in the Champions League, so Arsenal’s failure to qualify for the competition will make them look elsewhere.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We always knew that the position that we end this season will affect our summer plans.
The best players want to play in the Champions League and that is one reason why we needed to get back into that competition.
We would now have to settle for other players who may not be as good as these.
It’s time for everyone to calm down.The chuckle bros
Namely Neville and Carragher,wrote them off after 3 games as a joke! They were proper relieved and happy to stick the boot in again.But remember this young squad is seriously depleted and running on zero mental and physical parameters at the moment.What they have achieved is amazing! We,ll take Europa as further education while investment in experience players across the board will enhance aspirations.
OT Tammy Abraham is not the answer either
Thought Edu and Arteta did not want to settle for players in January, they wanted to get their targeted players.
Does that apply to this Summer as well then? If they didn’t want to just accumulate players in January, will they not do so this Summer as well?
All these mistakes throughout the year have added up to create this mess we are in now. An experienced manager and director would have avoided this self-inflicted injury.
Even clubs in financial trouble didn’t cut their rosters as much in January. Without standards and consequences this is the result we see from executives, manager, and players.
I’m sure the same players will start next game, regardless of the trash they served up the last 2 matches.
If spuds win, I hope he sits a lot of the underperformers, as a win or loss wouldn’t change our table position of 5th.
Start Leno in goal, Holding at CB, Tavares at LB, Lokogna in midfield, Patino as a 10.
If the table is decided by the time we play, then shake up the line up and send a message to players.
Umm I think he will play his best players available which depends on injuries. You think he wants to risk another defeat?