Arsenal now tipped to miss out on transfer targets after last night’s humbling

The Sun claims Arsenal will miss out on some of their main summer targets if they cannot make the top four by the end of this season.

The Gunners saw their hopes of returning to the Champions League fall apart last night when Newcastle United beat them 2-0.

It was a game they needed to win after Tottenham beat Burnley 1-0 at the weekend.

However, the Magpies were more motivated and earned all the points from the fixture, which means Arsenal could be forced to play Europa League football next season.

The report claims they could now miss out on the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Paulo Dybala, Raheem Sterling, Darwin Nunez and Youri Tielemans.

These players are some of the best in Europe and top clubs want to add them to their squad.

They will want to play in the Champions League, so Arsenal’s failure to qualify for the competition will make them look elsewhere.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We always knew that the position that we end this season will affect our summer plans.

The best players want to play in the Champions League and that is one reason why we needed to get back into that competition.

We would now have to settle for other players who may not be as good as these.