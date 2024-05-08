Arsenal now unlikely to return with a bid for Everton midfielder

The Gunners are now uncertain about the possibility of recruiting Everton’s Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana, despite the previous strong links to his signature.

Arsenal is reportedly interested in Onana as they look to strengthen their midfield in the upcoming summer transfer window.

In the winter transfer window, there were reports that the Gunners had held talks to sign the former Lille man. However, those discussions yielded no results, leading some to speculate about a potential summer revisit of the “talks.”

However, it’s unlikely that these discussions will resume.

Arsenal is interested in the 22-year-old player, according to Dean Jones on Sports Lens, but they are concerned about the £60 million price tag Everton has set. They don’t feel the midfielder justifies such a high cost.

The high asking price may prevent the midfielder from moving to the Emirates. However, if he was indeed Arteta’s top midfield target, one would expect the club to make every effort to secure his signature.

However, that may not be the case. Gooners should turn their attention to Martin Zubimendi and Bruno Guimaraes, the other midfield targets.

Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi could potentially sign for his £51 million release clause, while Newcastle’s Guimaraes could potentially sign for his £100 million release clause, allegedly payable in 5-year installments.

