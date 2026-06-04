Arsenal now wants a good fee to release one of their players

Gabriel Jesus is expected to leave Arsenal this summer as he no longer appears to be a major part of the club’s plans, with the Gunners now awaiting offers for the Brazilian forward.

The attacker has produced several impressive performances during his time at the Emirates and has consistently demonstrated his quality whenever available for selection. His experience and versatility have made him a valuable member of the squad, contributing in a variety of attacking roles.

However, injuries have significantly affected his time in North London and have prevented him from maintaining a regular place in the starting line-up. Last season, he featured in only a limited number of matches as Arsenal secured the Premier League title and reached the Champions League final.

Injuries Impact Arsenal Career

Despite his fitness struggles, Jesus remains a talented player with proven quality at the highest level. There is still a belief that he can make a meaningful contribution if allowed to play regularly and remain injury-free.

Nevertheless, his reduced involvement in recent months suggests that Mikel Arteta no longer views him as a central figure in the team’s long-term plans. As Arsenal continue to evolve their squad, the club appear willing to listen to offers for the forward during the transfer window.

The situation has increased speculation surrounding his future, with several clubs expected to monitor developments closely.

Arsenal Open to Summer Departure

According to The Sun, Jesus is one of several players Arsenal hope to move on in the coming weeks as they continue reshaping their squad ahead of the new season.

Although the club are prepared to sanction his departure, they still expect to receive a reasonable transfer fee for a player who possesses significant experience and quality. Arsenal are aware that there could be strong interest from clubs seeking an experienced attacker capable of making an immediate impact.

Jesus has just one season remaining on his contract at the Emirates, which adds further importance to Arsenal’s decision-making this summer. The club will be keen to negotiate the best possible deal while there is still an opportunity to generate a return on their investment.

With his future uncertain, the coming weeks are likely to be important for both Arsenal and the player as they assess the next stage of his career and determine whether a move can be successfully arranged.

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