Arsenal now wants a more flexible structure to pay midfielder’s transfer fee

Arsenal have been intending to pay Martin Zubimendi’s release clause for several months, as the Gunners consider him their first signing of the summer. The midfielder has agreed to leave Real Sociedad after previously turning down an approach from Liverpool last summer. His decision has come at a time when Arsenal are his most serious suitors, and the club has convinced him to join them.

Real Sociedad did not want to lose Zubimendi last term, but they have now become more open to his departure, which has cleared the pathway for Arsenal to add him to their squad next season. The Gunners have also agreed to pay his release clause in full, which is important to his current employers.

Arsenal’s Financial Strategy for Zubimendi

However, as reported by The Athletic, Arsenal are not willing to pay the entire fee at once, as they did previously with Thomas Partey. Instead, they want to break the payment down into instalments and are in talks with Real Sociedad to see if this can be arranged. This reflects Arsenal’s need to be prudent with their finances, given the number of players they plan to sign this summer.

It is clear that Arsenal want to be smart in how they spend its resources, balancing their ambitions with financial responsibility. Zubimendi is considered worth every penny of his release clause, but a staggered payment plan would provide the club with greater flexibility to pursue other transfer targets.

Importance of Zubimendi’s Signing for Arsenal

Securing Zubimendi’s signature would be a significant boost to the squad as they prepare for the next season. His addition is expected to strengthen the midfield considerably and help Mikel Arteta’s team achieve their objectives. The ongoing negotiations indicate that Arsenal are serious about completing the deal and is working to ensure it happens on terms that suit all parties involved.

Overall, the midfielder’s move to Arsenal looks set to be one of the key transfers of the summer, and the club’s approach demonstrates a careful balance between ambition and financial prudence, which will be crucial as they seek to build a competitive squad for the future.

