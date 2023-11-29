Arsenal now wants injury-prone player to leave immediately

The latest reports suggest that Arsenal is growing frustrated with Thomas Partey’s recurring injuries and is now open to the idea of the Ghanaian midfielder leaving the club. Despite being considered one of the finest players in the Gunners squad when fit, Partey’s frequent injuries have limited his playing time.
Arsenal has reportedly attempted to support Partey in overcoming his fitness issues, but it appears that his injury concerns persist. At the age of 30, there are concerns about Partey’s ability to complete an entire campaign without succumbing to injuries.
Amidst this situation, Tuttojuve claims that Juventus, among other clubs, has expressed interest in Thomas Partey. According to the report, Arsenal is now willing to offload the Ghanaian midfielder, and the club would be content to sell him to Juventus or another suitor during the January transfer window.
This suggests that Arsenal is considering parting ways with Partey, and Juve could be a potential destination for the midfielder if the transfer materialises.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Partey’s injury problem is now too much for us to bear and we have to offload him while we can.
It is hard to see him ever fully fit, so we have to take our chance and sell him if any club shows up with an offer for him in January.
We also need to start searching for a replacement for him and ensure we sign a player who has a better fitness record.
Partey’s injury record was quite good prior to joining us, kind of makes you wonder if it was only advancing age. In any case, you can’t fault the club for meeting AMadrid’s 45 million release clause at the time and given his importance to the club’s subsequent resurgence. Life (or football) is like a box of chocolates – you know the rest.
That’s not surprising at all. His name will remain in the annuls of Arsenal history, long after Arteta is gone. We will never get to see the unstoppable MF of Partey, Rice and Odergaard that would certainly give us the title. Gone are those long, accurate, between the lines passes that allowed Saka, Jesus and Martinelli to go behind defences and score. I wish players could talk openly about these things.
Never throw away your stick before you cross the water.
Not sure we need rush the world class player through the door just yet, we will only slash his value.
He could well play a hand in the title race when it matters most.
Could we actually get money for this crock?
Partey is one of the finest central midfielders I have ever seen in an Arsenal shirt and the fact that he has become injury prone is so unfortunate for him and our Club.I have read some flippant comments recently on JA from fans who are effectively showing a lack of appreciation and respect for a player who ,in football terms will be hard to replace.A number of potential replacements have been mentioned but other than Fofana of Monaco, none of them can hold a candle to TP in my opinion.
Exactly the point. The disrespect is just too much. Man city have debryne who is equally or more injury prone but they still keep him because he’s class. Jeez!!
I haven’t found or read anything from the club regarding the theme of this article.
The latest news on Partey was that he was nearly back to full fitness and, if THAT is true, why on earth would we even think about letting him leave, at least until we have the equivalent top player signed on?
Of course, if Juve were interested and MA WAS thinking of selling him, aren’t we, reportedly, looking at one of their players?
Now THAT would be interesting… once we have said replacement.