Arsenal now wants injury-prone player to leave immediately

The latest reports suggest that Arsenal is growing frustrated with Thomas Partey’s recurring injuries and is now open to the idea of the Ghanaian midfielder leaving the club. Despite being considered one of the finest players in the Gunners squad when fit, Partey’s frequent injuries have limited his playing time.

Arsenal has reportedly attempted to support Partey in overcoming his fitness issues, but it appears that his injury concerns persist. At the age of 30, there are concerns about Partey’s ability to complete an entire campaign without succumbing to injuries.

Amidst this situation, Tuttojuve claims that Juventus, among other clubs, has expressed interest in Thomas Partey. According to the report, Arsenal is now willing to offload the Ghanaian midfielder, and the club would be content to sell him to Juventus or another suitor during the January transfer window.

This suggests that Arsenal is considering parting ways with Partey, and Juve could be a potential destination for the midfielder if the transfer materialises.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey’s injury problem is now too much for us to bear and we have to offload him while we can.

It is hard to see him ever fully fit, so we have to take our chance and sell him if any club shows up with an offer for him in January.

We also need to start searching for a replacement for him and ensure we sign a player who has a better fitness record.

