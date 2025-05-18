Arsenal now wants their coveted player to sign a new deal

Arsenal have grown increasingly aware of the continued reports linking William Saliba with a move to Real Madrid, and the club is now keen to put an end to the speculation. The Gunners are looking to secure the long-term future of one of their most valuable assets, recognising the Frenchman’s importance to their project.

Saliba has emerged as one of the most accomplished centre-backs in European football and remains central to Arsenal’s recent resurgence. Since becoming a regular in the starting eleven, he has delivered consistently high-level performances, attracting widespread praise for his composure, intelligence and defensive strength.

Real Madrid’s Interest Remains Persistent

Saliba’s reputation has not gone unnoticed by Real Madrid, who have reportedly tracked him over the last two seasons. The Spanish giants, known for their dominance in the Champions League, often pursue the very best talents in the game. With a history of securing elite-level signings, their interest in Saliba reflects the defender’s stature in world football.

The difficulty for any club lies in retaining top players when Real Madrid expresses interest, as the allure of joining such a decorated side can be strong. Saliba would face a difficult decision should Madrid firm up their interest, and Arsenal appear determined to make sure that scenario does not arise.

Arsenal Move to Secure Saliba’s Future

As reported by Football Insider, Arsenal have opened discussions over a new contract for Saliba despite his current deal running until 2027. The aim is to reaffirm their commitment to him and to deter any approaches from Madrid or other interested clubs by tying him down for even longer.

This proactive stance signals Arsenal’s intent to maintain the core of their squad and to compete consistently at the top level. Saliba has become a cornerstone of their defence, and the club recognises that allowing uncertainty to linger around his future could prove disruptive.

Securing Saliba’s services well beyond 2027 would send a strong message about Arsenal’s ambitions. With the Frenchman widely regarded as one of the world’s best defenders, keeping him at the Emirates must remain a top priority for the Gunners.

