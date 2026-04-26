Arsenal now wants to add Bundesliga speedster to their squad

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Karim Adeyemi ahead of the summer transfer window, as they look to return next season with an even stronger squad. The Gunners are expected to be active in the market as they aim to build on the progress made during the current campaign.

This season, Arsenal have benefited from the signings made last summer, and the club remain determined to strengthen whenever opportunities arise. Improving squad depth and adding more quality could be central to their plans for the next term.

Adeyemi Emerges as Arsenal Target

The Gunners believe continued investment in top players will help them maintain high performance levels, and Adeyemi has reportedly become the latest name on their shortlist. The German forward has developed a strong reputation across Europe for his pace and attacking threat.

He has continued to perform well for Borussia Dortmund, attracting admiration from clubs seeking greater firepower in the final third. Arsenal are now said to be among the sides interested in bringing him to the Premier League.

According to Sports Boom, Arsenal view Adeyemi as a player capable of revitalising their attack during the summer window. His speed, direct running and versatility would offer additional options in wide and central areas.

Summer Move Could Appeal to Forward

Arsenal’s interest suggests they are searching for players who can immediately improve the current group. With domestic and European ambitions growing, adding proven attacking quality could become a priority once the season ends.

Adeyemi is reportedly content at Borussia Dortmund, where he continues to play an important role. However, the possibility of a move to Arsenal could still be attractive if the opportunity develops in the coming months.

A transfer to North London would present the chance to compete in one of the world’s most demanding leagues and become part of a side aiming for major honours. It could also offer the attacker a fresh challenge at a crucial stage of his career.

For Arsenal, securing a player with Adeyemi’s attributes would represent another statement of intent as they seek to strengthen for next season. Whether formal negotiations emerge remains to be seen, but his name is clearly one to watch ahead of the summer market.

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