Ødegaard Pulls the Strings in Norway’s 5-0 Rout – Are Real Madrid Next?

If there’s one thing Martin Ødegaard’s performance for Norway against Moldova delivered, it was hope that he can help fire Arsenal to glory too.

The past few days have offered an opportunity to watch our Gunners represent their national teams. On Saturday, it was Ødegaard’s turn. Fortunately, the Arsenal skipper—probably well aware that all eyes were on him—rose to the occasion.

The 26-year-old pulled the strings for much of the game. He created five key chances and provided the assist for Alexander Sørloth’s goal, Norway’s fourth in their emphatic 5-0 victory.

Ødegaard’s passing was immaculate, with a 91% accuracy rate and a perfect 100% success rate for his long balls.

Dagbladet, a Norwegian publication, awarded him an 8/10 rating and included a glowing comment that will surely excite Gooners:

“What a game! He was devastating with his ball control, passing, and set pieces. What he did at times was simply sensational.”

Martin Ødegaard vs Moldova (Norway):

– 90 minutes played

– 1 assist

– 5 key passes

– 92% passing accuracy

– 100% long ball accuracy

– 8 ground duels won

– 4 successful dribbles

– 4 free-kicks won

It’s great to see Ødegaard carry his momentum into international duty. He’s been in fine form lately. Since January, following Arsenal’s draw with Aston Villa, he’s averaged a 7.1 rating in games he’s started, according to Sofascore.

As Arsenal’s clash with Real Madrid draws near, the Gunners will need all players firing on all cylinders.

Ødegaard, who has occasionally been criticised for not stepping up in big moments, now seems to be rising to the occasion.

I’m expecting him to deliver a masterclass against Real Madrid. Hopefully, his partner-in-crime Bukayo Saka will also return to the lineup. The duo, as highlighted last season, were a torment for defences during Arsenal’s 2023-24 Premier League run-in.

Norway face Israel on Tuesday night, and we’ll be hoping for another brilliant performance from Ødegaard before he returns to guide Arsenal towards UEFA Champions League glory.

What are your thoughts on Ødegaard’s current form Gooners?

Daniel O

_______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…