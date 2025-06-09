Arsenal offer better deal for Real Sociedad midfielder, and Real Madrid won’t match it

Word on the street is that Martin Zubimendi’s move to Arsenal is all but sealed, pending a medical.

The Gunners are believed to have agreed a £51 million deal for the Real Sociedad midfield maestro, and preparations for medical checks are already in motion.

However, The Mirror reports that Real Madrid could still attempt to hijack the deal. Citing Spanish outlet AS, they suggest the midfielder could be tempted by the chance to play under his idol and former Real Sociedad B coach, Xabi Alonso, who is widely expected to take over at Madrid next season.

Given that Zubimendi has yet to undergo a medical, some believe the door remains slightly open for interference.

Madrid can’t (or won’t) compete with Arsenal’s terms

Here’s where it gets interesting. Despite their admiration for the player, Real Madrid are reportedly unwilling to meet Zubimendi’s £51 million release clause. That’s the exact figure Arsenal have already agreed to pay in full.

Which begs the question, why would Sociedad agree to a cut-price deal for Madrid when Arsenal are offering top dollar?

Financially, Arsenal also appear to have the edge. The report claims the Gunners are offering Zubimendi an £8 million-per-year salary, while Madrid are apparently not prepared to match that figure.

It’s a bold move from Arsenal, and one that shows real intent. If Zubimendi values clarity, ambition, and competitive wages, the Emirates seems like the smart destination.

Zubimendi could transform Arteta’s midfield

If the deal goes through, Arsenal are getting more than just a midfielder, they’re landing a tactical upgrade.

Zubimendi is known for his two-footedness, press resistance, and vertical passing range. Some of his ball distribution has drawn comparisons to Jorginho, but with more athleticism and intensity.

Slot him into a midfield alongside Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard, and potentially Thomas Partey, and Arsenal suddenly boast one of the most well-rounded midfields in Europe.

In fact, if you throw in Mikel Merino (another target) and younger options like Myles Lewis-Skelly, Mikel Arteta could be building his own Grand Theft Auto midfield, one that might rival Pep Guardiola’s rebuild at Manchester City.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…