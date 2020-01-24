According to Ukrainian outlet footballua.tv, Arsenal are offering a loan fee of €5.3m (£4.5m) to secure the January signing of Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko.
It’s claimed that the north London outfit’s bid also includes the obligation for the deal to be made permanent in the summer for a fee of €26.3m (£22.1m).
Football.London recently reported that the centre-back’s representatives claimed that the Gunners were in talks to capture the Ukraine international’s signature this month.
It remains to be seen whether this offer for the 23-year-old will be expected as Footballua.tv report that Shakhtar value the ace at €35m (£29.5m). The proposed loan-to-buy deal that the Gunners are offering is worth a total of €31.6m (£26.6m).
Matviyenko has made 21 appearances across all competitions for the Ukrainian giants this season, the ace played in all six of his side’s Champions League group stage games earlier this term.
The defender has already won 20 caps for Ukraine and he’s showed his versatility in the past by deputising at full-back, could this make the ace an attractive option to Mikel Arteta?
The touted fee does however seem quite steep for a talent that’s unproven in one of Europe’s top leagues.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
The offer is still short of the price tag, so it is not yet a deal but a rumour
Loaning a player first to check his adaptability is great, as what they did with Ceballos
I wish we could do that to all our future targets, but I guess this only applies to fringe players and the ones who play in smaller leagues
My first team and second team for next season:
Leno/martinez
Bellerin/Aarons
Saliba/Dunk
Upamecano/holding
Tierney/kola
Partey/torreira
Sergej savic/Xhaka
Grealish/Guendouzi
Martinelli/saka
Traore/pepe
Auba or laca(if one stays)/ Jimenez
Formation: 4-3-3
Other squad players:
Chambers luiz nketiah willock
AMN Nelson
So I take it your paying Ozil £350k a week out of your own pocket not to have him at the club next season are you?