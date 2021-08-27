Arsenal offered long-term target on loan-to-buy basis

Arsenal have been offered Houssem Aouar on a loan-to-but basis, with Lyon keen to offload the midfielder.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with the creative talent for a number of transfer windows, with Aouar believed to be keen on making the switch to North London.

Last summer rumours grew strong, partly fuelled by comments by Jean Michel Aulas who confirmed our interest in his signature, but we opted to splash out on the arrival of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid instead.

The Sun(via Sky Sports) claims that the Ligue 1 side are now keen to offload the 23 year-old, and have offered him to Arsenal on a loan-to-buy basis.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners are looking at their CM role after Granit Xhaka extended his stay at the Emirates, signing a new deal after a reported move to Roma fell through, with Albert Sambi Lokonga has already joined also.

I hope that the reports are true about the supposed offering, as I don’t believe our first eleven has improved much despite our expenditure, whereas Aouar would bring another dimension to our options, and a more creative addition that our CM role has lacked since the departure of Santi Cazorla.

Would Arsenal be mad to turn down the chance to sign Aouar?

Patrick