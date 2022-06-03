Arsenal offer rejected for Towering Gabriel Jesus alternative

Reports in Italy are claiming that Arsenal have had an offer of €40 Million rejected by Sassuolo this week as they look to fill the void left up front.

Alexandre Lacazette was confirmed as leaving the club this summer when his contract runs out, confirming what had been on the cards for some time, leaving us with just Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun as options in attack.

While Gabriel Jesus has been mooted as our priority to come in to lead the line next season, it remains to be seen whether we will be able to tempt him to join, especially with the lack of Champions League football a potential issue, and it seems as though we are actively looking at alternatives also.

Alfredo Pedulla claims that we have made an offer to try and sign Gianluca Scamacca, but that the player himself is hoping to have offers from Italy instead.

The Italian is a 6 ft 4″ forward who can score all-manner of goals. If his wish is to stay in his home country then he will likely get his wish, as his stock is higher in Serie A than it is across the continent, but it could well depend on Sassuolo’s asking price.

It will be interesting to see if we return with a bigger offer, knowing that most of our other targets will likely cost in excess of our reported bid above.

Would you be exciting to see Scamacca chosen to lead our attack next season?

Patrick

