Arsenal offered a chance to sign top La Liga forward

Arsenal has been offered a chance to sign Antoine Griezmann as Atletico de Madrid looks to offload the Frenchman.
The Barcelona loanee has returned to Atleti after an underwhelming spell at Camp Nou, but his return to Madrid has also been very poor.
He is now expected to find a new home in this transfer window because he is no longer a part of Diego Simeone’s plans.
Todofichajes says the Argentinian manager has asked for two other attackers, and their arrival will only happen if Griezmann leaves the club.
They are now shopping him around, and have offered him to the Gunners, as per the report.
It remains unclear if Arsenal will add Griezmann to their squad, but Mikel Arteta is in the market to sign a new attacker, and he might consider the World Cup winner.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Griezmann has reached the top of European football, and he remains one of the recognisable names on the continent.
However, the attacker seems to be on his way out from the top of the game, which means he will unlikely deliver the performance we want.
He would be an exciting signing, but he is no longer good enough and will lack the hunger that is required to lead our rebuild.
——————————————————
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
The Transfer Show discusses what Gabriel Jesus will bring to Arsenal
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
If the player sticks by his words, there isn’t a chance in hell he would sign for us.
When AW went after him, gazidis messed up and kept him waiting and he vowed never to play for our club… it’s in his autobiography.
Plus the fact he’s too old for Mikel anyway.
That’s what I was thinking Ken. I think we will be fine without him anyway having both Mohamed and Jesus in our team. Just think we would have been invincible if we had signed Pope as our keeper 😊
Lols 😂😀
Well I won’t mind having griezman in our ranks. He is very experienced, very talented and isn’t a toxic team member (as far as I know).
We can have him as back up and he might find his lost form with us. The only issue is his vow never to play for us plus his age . Maybe a newcastle utd can get him. They have the money for his likes.
This singing would make absolutely no sense, Antoine a player effectively over the hill, approximately same height as Jesus should sit and wait quietly on the old lady
Even Ivan Toney and Scamacca would offer us much better options up front
YAWN! Yet ANOTHER never going to happen , not in a million years rumour.
We must sign the 31 year old Greizmann who is only on 550k p/w and will have no resale value. What’s not to like about this deal?
Not a chance, and not suitable for Arsenal and his form dipped since he joined Barca.
Too old. Waste of a discussion.