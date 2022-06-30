Arsenal offered a chance to sign top La Liga forward

Arsenal has been offered a chance to sign Antoine Griezmann as Atletico de Madrid looks to offload the Frenchman.

The Barcelona loanee has returned to Atleti after an underwhelming spell at Camp Nou, but his return to Madrid has also been very poor.

He is now expected to find a new home in this transfer window because he is no longer a part of Diego Simeone’s plans.

Todofichajes says the Argentinian manager has asked for two other attackers, and their arrival will only happen if Griezmann leaves the club.

They are now shopping him around, and have offered him to the Gunners, as per the report.

It remains unclear if Arsenal will add Griezmann to their squad, but Mikel Arteta is in the market to sign a new attacker, and he might consider the World Cup winner.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Griezmann has reached the top of European football, and he remains one of the recognisable names on the continent.

However, the attacker seems to be on his way out from the top of the game, which means he will unlikely deliver the performance we want.

He would be an exciting signing, but he is no longer good enough and will lack the hunger that is required to lead our rebuild.

