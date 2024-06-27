Arsenal offered a top experienced serial winner that would fit us perfectly

Most of us Gooners anticipate a busy summer transfer window in which Mikel Arteta and Edu will acquire players who could provide us with the edge we need in the title race.

The attack is one area where we need reinforcements; we would have been better off signing a top striker, but after missing out on top target Benjamin Sesko, it is believed we will now look to add a versatile winger to supplement our goal threat from the wings.

Can’t this winger be Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman? The Frenchman — who can play on either the right or left side of the attack—is, as per reports, expected to leave Bayern Munich, making room for Michael Olise.

According to HITC, intermediaries have approached Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool to see if they would be prepared to add the Frenchman to their initiatives. After reading that report, I’m of the opinion that Arsenal should give serious consideration to this move.

Koman is a serial winner; whether at Juventus, PSG, or Bayern Munich, he has won a trophy each season in the top flight, with the exception of last season, when he didn’t. Arsenal needs to add someone with killer instincts and a winning attitude to instill it into the current squad, which appears to be lacking in that area, and that is Coman, or so his statements suggest.

The Frenchman told the Bundesliga website: “I’ve developed. Before, I maybe didn’t have as much diligence in my final action because I knew I was going to get the ball again.

“But now, when I have to go for it, it will be with a killer instinct and a willingness to be effective every time.

“I’ve been lucky enough to only play with big clubs. I know to what extent consistency is essential. I’m steeped in that mentality.

“I never slacken off. You know in all the clubs that I’ve been, if you lose two matches in a row it’s a crisis. I’ve always been steeped in this absolute requirement [to perform and win matches].”

Given that he has indicated that he is looking for a new club, I believe it would be easier to contact Bayern Munich about his swoop; in fact, he could be available at a bargain.

That said, if moves for seasoned talents like Leandro Trossard and Jorginho have told us something, as much as we’re eager to pursue those youthful prospects, it doesn’t hurt to add experienced stars like Coman.

