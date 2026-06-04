Arsenal offered chance to beat Man Utd to sign top winger

Rafa Leao has announced that he wants a new challenge and is expected to leave AC Milan during this transfer window as he looks to begin a new chapter in his career.

The Portuguese attacker has established himself as one of the finest forwards in European football over the last several seasons. Although he has been linked with moves away from Milan on multiple occasions, the Italian club have consistently managed to persuade him to remain and continue leading their attack.

Milan had hoped to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League, but after falling short during the closing stages of the campaign, Leao now appears ready to pursue a fresh opportunity elsewhere. His desire for a new challenge has increased speculation surrounding his future and attracted interest from several major clubs.

Milan Face Difficult Decision

While Milan would prefer to retain one of their most important players, they also recognise that keeping him may prove difficult now that he has reportedly made up his mind about seeking a move away from the club.

Leao remains a highly regarded talent and continues to attract admiration from across Europe. His pace, creativity and attacking quality have made him one of the most sought-after forwards on the market, ensuring there will be no shortage of potential suitors should he become available.

Manchester United are among the clubs that would reportedly welcome the opportunity to add him to their squad. However, competition for his signature could become intense as more teams assess their options during the transfer window.

Arsenal Emerge as Potential Destination

According to Team Talk, Leao would prefer a move to Arsenal over Manchester United. The report claims that his representatives have offered his services to the Gunners as they search for a suitable club for the next stage of his career.

The same report suggests that Leao would welcome the opportunity to live in London, a factor that could strengthen Arsenal’s position if they decide to pursue a deal.

For Arsenal, the timing could be ideal. The club are preparing for the possibility of departures involving players such as Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, creating a potential need for additional attacking reinforcements. If the Gunners choose to act on their interest, Leao could emerge as one of the most significant transfer targets of the summer.

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