Arsenal offered Felix with no buy obligation but they want someone else

Arsenal has been offered a chance to sign Joao Felix on loan in January with no obligation to buy, according to Ben Jacobs on Twitter, but the Gunners have another priority.

Atletico Madrid is desperate to ship out Felix after he fell out with Diego Simeone over playing ideas, and they want him to spend the next six months at another club.

Arsenal has lost Gabriel Jesus for a few months and wants to sign another attacker to bolster their group.

Felix is on their wishlist and Atleti’s desire to ship him out should help them make the decision in the next transfer window.

However, Jacobs wrote in another tweet that the Gunners are focused on completing a transfer for Mikhalo Mudryk at the moment.

This means another suitor could swoop and add Felix to their squad before Arsenal is ready to complete the transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Felix is a terrific player, but we cannot sign all our targets and must prioritise the most important of them to our manager.

Mikel Arteta has watched both players. If he believes he needs Mudryk more, we must support him and add the Ukrainian to the squad first.

If there is still time, space and money, we could bring Felix to the Emirates before the window closes.

