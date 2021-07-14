Arsenal offered former midfielder-target for cut-price fee

Roma are believed to have offered Arsenal the chance to sign Amadou Diawara for a cut-price €12 Million fee as they look to aid their bid to sign Granit Xhaka this summer.

The Giallorossi have been strongly linked with the capture of the Swiss midfielder, with negotiations having dragged on of late, and they are now looking to tempt us into taking one of their players, with IlRomanista claiming they will try to use that extra cash from Diawara’s sale to finally agree a deal to sign Xhaka.

We were linked with our own move to sign the Guinean international last summer, with him viewed as an alternative option to Thomas Partey, but we eventually took the plunge and agreed to meet the Ghana enforcer’s £50 Million release clause, a decision which has yet to become justified.

With Dani Ceballos having returned to Real Madrid after his second loan-spell with the club, and with Xhaka strongly linked with an exit, we are believed to be in the hunt for more midfield options, and Diawara could well prove to be a steal for the price, and he could well be better suited to Premier League football than he who is linked with the opposite switch.

I’m all for agreeing to allow Roma to part ways with hard cash and the services of Diawara in order to get Xhaka’s move over the line, and I believe the 23 year-old has plenty of potential to become a strong PL player for the coming years.

Should Arsenal bite Roma’s hand off on the back of such an offer?

Patrick