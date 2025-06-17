Arsenal offered prolific Ukrainian striker but Arteta not fully convinced

Just Arsenal Sources reveal that Dynamo Kyiv’s 23-year-old striker Vladyslav Vanat has been officially offered to Arsenal as the summer transfer window begins to heat up.

The Gunners are among several European clubs monitoring the prolific forward, who finished the 2024/25 campaign as top scorer in the Ukrainian Premier League. Vanat registered 21 goals and 9 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions last season, firmly placing himself on the radar of clubs across England, Spain, and Italy.

Arsenal offered Vanat but Arteta remains cautious

Despite being offered to Arsenal, head coach Mikel Arteta is not currently prioritising a move for Vanat. Our sources suggest that while Arteta is aware of the striker’s qualities and is open to reassessing the situation later in the window, there is currently no urgency to pursue the deal.

That said, the door remains open. Vanat has a reported release clause in the region of €20 million, making him a relatively affordable option for a player with proven end product and significant potential.

Premier League rivals circling Ukrainian talent

Arsenal are far from alone in their interest. Premier League sides including Manchester United, Tottenham, Leeds United, and Everton are all keeping a close eye on developments.

Tottenham, now led by new manager Thomas Frank, are believed to view Vanat as a priority signing to bolster their forward line. Leeds United, preparing for a Premier League return, are reportedly lining up a bid of around £16.8 million, while Everton are attracted by the structure of the release clause and hope to complete a deal swiftly.

Interest from Serie A and La Liga also remains active, although the striker has not yet committed to any club. Vanat is understood to be assessing his options carefully, with his representatives fielding offers and interest from multiple top-tier leagues.

While Arsenal’s stance is currently lukewarm, the evolving market may yet bring Vanat back into focus, especially if key striker targets prove difficult to land in the coming weeks.

Michelle M

