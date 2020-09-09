Arsenal offered PSG keeper as a replacement for Martinez

Arsenal has been offered PSG goalkeeper, Alphonse Aureola on loan as a replacement for the unsettled, Emiliano Martinez, according to Evening Standard journalist, Simon Collings.

The Gunners have been busy in this transfer window as they look to bolster their team for a top-four challenge.

One position that they don’t need to strengthen is the goalkeeping position, but Mikel Arteta faces a big dilemma there.

Arsenal’s first-choice goalie had been Bernd Leno, but the German was injured and Emiliano Martinez needed to step up and replace him in goal.

The Argentinean stepped up so well that he is now being genuinely considered as the better of the two goalkeepers.

He helped Arsenal win the FA Cup and Community Shield and has asked to be made the first choice or he will leave the club.

Arteta is yet to decide which of them will be his first choice, but the Spaniard might cash in on the South American if a suitable offer arrives.

Collings claims that the Gunners have been offered Areola should they be forced to sell Martinez.

Areola spent last season on loan at Real Madrid as part of the deal that took Keylor Navas from the Spaniards to PSG, he didn’t play much and the report claims that he is keen to try himself in the Premier League.