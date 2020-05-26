Arsenal given chance to sign Philippe Coutinho.

Reports are once again claiming that we’ve been offered the chance to clinch the transfer of unwanted Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho.

Arsenal could do with a new signing in the attacking midfield department, but this looks a risky deal as the latest report from Sky Sports claims the Brazilian is currently earning as much as £250,000 a week.

We seem unlikely to be able to pay that kind of money at the best of times, let alone now when the coronavirus pandemic is sure to hit many clubs financially.

On top of that, it would be a huge risk for us to be paying Coutinho that kind of money or anything near it at the moment after his pretty spectacular collapse since leaving Liverpool.

The 27-year-old has done little of note at Barcelona and has also struggled on loan at Bayern Munich this season.

Sky Sports claim Bayern have decided not to keep him permanently, and that Barca have offered him to Arsenal and other clubs in a desperate bid to get him off their books.

It’s tempting to think Coutinho could still get back to his best, but I can’t see us taking this risk at the moment, with better and cheaper options surely out there.