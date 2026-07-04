Arsenal offered the chance to sign Barcelona man

Jules Kounde could leave Barcelona this summer, and according to Team Talk, Arsenal have been handed the chance to sign the full-back.

The Frenchman has long been on their radar, but it is never easy to sign an important player from Barcelona, so they have not managed to get close to adding him to their squad, despite continued interest and monitoring over time at this stage of ongoing negotiations at the present moment.

Arsenal transfer opportunity for Kounde

Kounde continues to work hard to maintain his fitness and secure a place as a starter at Barcelona, and he is said to be happy at the Camp Nou, although a sale could still be possible depending on how the club decides to proceed during the transfer window period, as discussions continue internally at the club.

The report states that Barcelona have opened a pathway for him to leave during this transfer window as they aim to raise funds through player sales, with the situation remaining open and dependent on interest from clubs and internal squad planning decisions ahead of further possible transfer developments.

Barcelona’s stance on potential departure

They consider him one of their key players, but they are also open to his departure this summer, with the Frenchman now being made available to interested clubs as Barcelona assess their options in the transfer market and potential financial requirements in line with squad planning strategy.

One of the clubs he has been offered to is Arsenal as the Gunners look to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season, while Ben White has been linked with a departure from the Emirates and Kounde could be seen as a replacement in that role, offering greater durability and consistency, according to the report, and ongoing squad planning discussions within the club structure should a deal progress in future.