Arsenal offered the chance to sign impressive Serie A midfielder

Arsenal has been offered Amadou Diawara by AS Roma as a part of their bid to sign Granit Xhaka this summer.

The Italians want the Swiss midfielder and they have been in talks with Arsenal over completing his transfer for some time now.

Both clubs are struggling to reach an agreement over his market value and it seems that Roma will have to become creative to meet Arsenal’s demands.

Il Romanista reports that Roma is looking to offload some of their current options and they have offered Diawara to the Gunners.

The Guinean has been linked with a move to the Emirates before now, but it isn’t clear if Mikel Arteta still wants a move for him.

The report adds that if he isn’t included in the transfer, then the Italians would need to sell him and a few other players before they can make an improved offer to the Gunners.

The likes of Manuel Locatelli and Houssem Aouar have remained the top priority targets for Arteta so far.

However, at 23, the Spanish boss can shape Diawara into the type of midfielder that he wants.

Diawara has played 58 matches in the two seasons he has spent in Rome including 28 last season.