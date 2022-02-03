Arsenal offered the chance to sign Juventus contract rebel

Arsenal is one of the Premier League clubs being offered the chance to sign Paulo Dybala in the summer.

The Argentinian would be a free agent, and he can start negotiating with other clubs now.

He had agreed to an 8m euros per season deal with Juventus, but they changed their offer at the last minute.

He is not keen to extend his deal on lesser terms, and 90mins reports that his represents are offering him around.

The Premier League could become his next destination with the report claiming Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have also been offered the chance to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dybala has been one of the finest attackers in Europe in the last few seasons, however, the former Palermo man is struggling to stay fit.

He was Juve’s main man before they signed Dusan Vlahovic and their willingness to let him leave could be a sign that his fitness problems are a concern to them.

We have bolstered our squad with quality young players, and Dybala would be a fine addition to our dressing room.

However, if he cannot stay fit for long enough, he is not worth signing.