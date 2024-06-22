Arsenal offered their long-term target for a reduced fee

Arsenal has the opportunity to sign Jonathan David for a reduced fee this summer as Lille prepares to cash in on the striker.

David has been one of the top performers in Europe over the last few seasons, consistently contending for the leading scorer title in France. The brilliance of Kylian Mbappe has prevented him from winning the top scorer award, but the Canadian remains one of the finest attackers in Ligue 1.

Every summer, David is linked with a move to a top club like Arsenal, but he has stayed at Lille. However, with his contract expiring in 2025, Lille is now eager to sell him while they can and have set a reasonable asking price for his signature.

According to Talk Sport, Lille is prepared to sell him for around £30 million, significantly less than his valuation last summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

David has been around European football for some time, and he might just be a good signing for us.

However, he is not a prolific striker, and we need one to topple Manchester City in the Premier League.

There are other strikers who have better numbers than him, and we should focus on signing one of them.

