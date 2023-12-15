Arsenal offered Victor Osimhen hope despite him closing in on a new deal

Arsenal has received a glimmer of hope in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen, as recent reports indicate that the striker is on the verge of signing a new deal with Napoli. Osimhen has been a target for the Gunners, and speculation has suggested a potential move to England in the upcoming January transfer window.

Initial discussions regarding a new deal for Osimhen had encountered delays, but recent reports suggest that negotiations have resumed. Napoli has reportedly made progress, agreeing to the terms of a new contract for the Nigerian striker. However, the new deal is said to include a release clause.

According to an Italian journalist, Osimhen could still leave Napoli if the right price is offered. This development may offer Arsenal a renewed sense of optimism in their pursuit of the talented striker, provided they are willing to meet the stipulated release clause in the potential new contract.

Ciro Venerato said, as quoted by Area Napoli:

“All that’s missing is the announcement and the definition of the details, but we’re now there: the renewal of Victor Osimhen It seems like a done deal.

“The last obstacle was the termination clause of the contract, now outdated: €130m is the right figure, but it cannot be ruled out that it could be €140m if clubs with high turnover approached him.”

Every player has a price and we should know this by now, which is why we can still get Osimhen.

His release clause protects Napoli from losing him cheaply, and they might be open to allowing him to leave for less money than his clause.

