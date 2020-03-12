Arsenal have been offered the transfer of Willian but he’s in no hurry to decide.

Arsenal and Tottenham have reportedly both been offered the transfer of Willian as he nears the end of his contract with current club Chelsea.

The Brazil international has been one of the Blues’ star performers for a number of years now, and will no doubt be one of the most in-demand free agents on the market this summer.

Still, he’s in no hurry to decide on his future and will wait to see if Arsenal and Tottenham are able to offer him Champions League football next season, according to the Daily Star.

Willian could be a fine signing for Arsenal due to the struggles of Nicolas Pepe this season, while more experience could also be useful in this youthful squad of ours that has arguably become overly reliant on the form of players like Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson.

Still, it’s also slightly concerning if Willian is making the Champions League such a key demand as you’d ideally hope players joining us would want to join for the honour and prestige of wearing the famous red and white shirt.

That said, we all know modern football isn’t really like that, so let’s do our best to grab that top four spot whenever possible.