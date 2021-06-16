Arsenal offers new contract to out of favour striker

Arsenal has offered a new contract to Eddie Nketiah even though he has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates.

The Englishman was one of Mikel Arteta’s favourites when the Spaniard first became Arsenal’s boss.

However, he failed to take his chances and became more and more irrelevant to the squad.

The striker had spent some time out on loan at Leeds United before returning to Arsenal and he is still being targeted by other clubs.

The Gunners handed a new contract to Folarin Balogun and are believed to be set to promote him to their first team squad next season.

This would increase the competition for a place in the Arsenal attack for Nketiah, yet Fabrizio Romano reports that he has been offered a new deal to stay at the club.

It seems he is unconvinced about the role he would play at the Emirates because the report also says he hasn’t given the club a response yet.

Romano tweeted: “Eddie Nketiah received a new contract proposal from Arsenal days ago. There’s still nothing agreed as of today.

“#AFC West Ham, Watford, Crystal Palace are interested.

“Bayer Leverkusen are pushing since months to sign him on a permanent deal.”