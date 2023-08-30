Arsenal offers Smith Rowe around after rejecting Chelsea’s approach

A few days ago, reports began circulating indicating that Chelsea had expressed interest in acquiring Emile Smith Rowe for their squad, as they continue to enhance it with top-tier talents.
The young midfielder has encountered challenges securing playing time at the Emirates Stadium, primarily due to Arsenal’s recruitment of prominent midfielders during this transfer window.
Under Mikel Arteta’s management, the team has fortified an already formidable squad, acknowledging the presence of exceptional players within their ranks. However, they also recognise the significance of squad depth.
In light of these considerations, Arsenal declined Chelsea’s pursuit of Smith Rowe. The historical rivalry between the two clubs might have contributed to the decision to reject Chelsea’s advances.
An article in The Sun asserts that Arsenal has proposed Smith Rowe’s availability to unspecified competitors.
Arsenal aims to generate funds through the sale of certain players in this transfer window, and among them, Smith Rowe is one of the names being considered for a potential transfer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Smith Rowe is struggling to get a chance to play for us in the last few months as he struggled with injury last season.
We can understand why he is being courted by clubs outside, but he is one of our own and it is essential that he remains with us beyond this term.
This one genuinely would annoy me. ESR is one of the players who gives us “depth” and he is absolutely capable of becoming a starting player in the near future. He’s also proven he’s capable of scoring plenty of goals, on a similar level to Saka, martinelli and odegaard. Not the sort of player I’d be using to raise funds.
How disgusting, how can we let such talent go to a rival.
I’ve hardly commented on this blog recently but I have to say this will be absolutely preposterous if it happens.
Havertz is
Smith Rowe out
🤝
I believe Emile Smith-Rowe has been treated abominably by Arsenal. We seem to forget the number of excellent goals he was scoring when he was a regular starter. All he has ever wanted to do was to play for Arsenal, but it seems that Arteta would rather introduce a ball-boy than Smith-Rowe. We have apparently quite rightly rebuffed Chelsea’s advances, but it now appears that we could sell him to Brighton. And don’t get me started on the Balogun issue. If Arteta really does consider Nketiah to be an ace goalscorer (which he isn’t!), Ireally do hope that when we sell Balogun we include a buyback clause as has been rumoured.
Biscuitbum.
Great name !
A story published by The Sun
Does that need to be explained?
The Sun would never spread disinformation. Surely not!
Lots of rumours persist but I don’t think this is. true or that we would sell him, but IF we did, I’d be absolutely livid.