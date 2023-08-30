Arsenal offers Smith Rowe around after rejecting Chelsea’s approach

A few days ago, reports began circulating indicating that Chelsea had expressed interest in acquiring Emile Smith Rowe for their squad, as they continue to enhance it with top-tier talents.

The young midfielder has encountered challenges securing playing time at the Emirates Stadium, primarily due to Arsenal’s recruitment of prominent midfielders during this transfer window.

Under Mikel Arteta’s management, the team has fortified an already formidable squad, acknowledging the presence of exceptional players within their ranks. However, they also recognise the significance of squad depth.

In light of these considerations, Arsenal declined Chelsea’s pursuit of Smith Rowe. The historical rivalry between the two clubs might have contributed to the decision to reject Chelsea’s advances.

An article in The Sun asserts that Arsenal has proposed Smith Rowe’s availability to unspecified competitors.

Arsenal aims to generate funds through the sale of certain players in this transfer window, and among them, Smith Rowe is one of the names being considered for a potential transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe is struggling to get a chance to play for us in the last few months as he struggled with injury last season.

We can understand why he is being courted by clubs outside, but he is one of our own and it is essential that he remains with us beyond this term.

