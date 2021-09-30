Arsenal offers soon-to-be free agent to AC Milan

Arsenal has offered Alexandre Lacazette to AC Milan as they look to make some money from his sale, according to Calciomercato via Football Italia.

The Frenchman has entered the last year of the five-year deal he signed when he joined the club in 2017.

He has not impressed them enough to give him a new contract and looks set to leave.

He could sign a pre-contract with another club in January and join them for free in the summer, but the Gunners want to make some money from his sale and will move him earlier.

The report claims they have sounded out Milan about the possibility of adding him to their squad.

The returning Champions League campaigners have added Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic to their squad in recent transfer windows, but both attackers have been injury-prone.

Ante Rebic has had to step up to score the goals for them recently and they could find Lacazette very useful in the achievement of their seasonal objectives.

Lacazette is now a bench warmer at the Emirates as Mikel Arteta’s team looks to play better with one striker and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has that slot.

The report says he makes 9m euros per season at Arsenal and it remains unclear if Milan can pay him that much.