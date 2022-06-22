Arsenal offers to make Premier League target their top earner

Arsenal is prepared to make Gabriel Jesus their top earner if he joins the club, as his reported wage is revealed.

The Brazilian will become the Gunners’ major signing in the coming days as he plots to leave Manchester City.

Arsenal’s absence from the Champions League means they have to tempt players with big money to convince them to move to the Emirates, and they want to do that with Jesus.

A report on The Sun claims they will offer him £264k-a-week, which amounts to £13.7million-a-year.

That will make him their top earner after the club offloaded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus is one of the top signings we can add to our squad now, and the Brazilian is worth making a top earner.

The 25-year-old is taking a gamble by leaving a team where he is guaranteed to win trophies to join Arsenal.

If we don’t make him a nice offer, he could easily join any other suitor, especially one that promises him Champions League football.

Hopefully, he would carry on the fine form he showed in the last few games of the previous season and become a leading scorer at the Emirates.

