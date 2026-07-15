Arsenal offers to swap Gyokeres for one of their main targets

Arsenal is keen to add Julian Alvarez to their squad this summer and is even prepared to offer Viktor Gyokeres in exchange for the Argentinian forward, according to Talk Sport.

Alvarez has become one of the best attackers in the world over recent seasons, and he could reach back-to-back World Cup finals with Argentina if they progress today. His performances have continued to attract attention from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Arsenal push for Alvarez signing

Alvarez is considered one of the leading players in world football, and Arsenal wants him to lead the line at the Emirates. He has already shown during his time at Manchester City that he has the ability to perform at the highest level and contribute regularly in attack.

The forward has continued to impress and reportedly wants to leave Atletico Madrid, creating an opportunity for Arsenal to attempt to secure his signature. However, the competition for his services remains intense.

Barcelona appears to be leading the race at the moment because Alvarez also wants to join the Catalan club. Despite that, Arsenal remains determined to compete and is looking for a way to convince Atletico Madrid to approve a transfer.

Atletico Madrid maintain strong position

The report claims Arsenal offered Gyokeres plus cash to Atletico in exchange for Alvarez. However, the Spanish club was not interested in the proposal because they have continued to insist that their star player is not available unless a team pays his 500m euros release clause.

Alvarez may now regret agreeing to such a release clause, but there remains a possibility that he could push for a move when he returns from the World Cup.

Arsenal will continue to monitor the situation closely and will be ready to act if an opportunity emerges. The Gunners believe Alvarez can become a key figure in their attack, but they know that completing the transfer will be difficult due to Atletico’s position and the interest from Barcelona.

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