Arsenal offers trial to highly-rated teenager who PSG also wants

Arsenal continues its search for the best youngsters to add to its group and groom for improvement.

The Gunners boast one of the most successful academies globally and maintain this reputation by signing the best young talents worldwide.

They have now set their sights on a young Danish talent who is a free agent and has drawn interest from top clubs across Europe.

A report from Tipsbladet reveals that Mikel Arteta’s side has offered a trial to Lucas Martin, formerly of FC Nordsjælland.

The 17-year-old chose not to extend his contract with his previous team and is currently a free agent.

This opportunity has allowed him to train with several teams, and the report claims Arsenal is one of the sides that recently offered him a trial.

However, they are not the only top club interested in the goalkeeper; the report also suggests that PSG is interested in him.

The Ligue 1 side has similarly invited him to train while they consider offering him a contract.

At 17, he has ample time to develop into an even better player in the upcoming seasons and represents a future investment.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martin is betting on himself to join a top European side and we trust our coaches to sign him if he shows he is good enough for the team.