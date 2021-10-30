Arsenal offers unsettled star a new deal but he has doubts over staying

Eddie Nketiah appears closer to an Arsenal exit than signing an extension to his current contract.

However, in football, you can never say never and it seems Arsenal retains some hope that he would choose to stay.

The attacker is a record-breaking goalscorer for the England youth national team, however, he has struggled to replicate that form at Arsenal consistently.

But his form in the Carabao Cup this season has been impressive and Transfermarketweb reports that Arsenal wants him to sign a new deal.

The report claims the Gunners have a three-year deal on the table for him, but Nketiah is unhappy at his playing time at the Emirates and will only sign a contract extension if that will change.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It seems the reason Arsenal wants Nketiah to stay is that he is still very young at 22.

It would be somewhat embarrassing if he leaves the Emirates and starts shining at another club.

However, the striker might be better off leaving because he had more than enough chances to win a regular first-team spot at the Emirates, but he never took them.

Arsenal has been thriving without him in the team for league matches and that means we would still do well when he is gone.

It’s best for us to sign a new striker that Mikel Arteta is convinced would fit into his system and score the goals we need.