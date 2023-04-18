Arsenal offers winger a new deal to ward off interest

Arsenal has offered Reiss Nelson a new contract as he runs down his current deal at the Emirates.

The Englishman has been a fringe player this term and continues to deliver when he is called upon to perform.

Arsenal believes he can still be a key player for them in the future and would love to have him in the group beyond this campaign.

The Daily Mail reports they have now offered him an extension to consider, but there is a real risk that Nelson will still leave the club.

The attacker knows he would get more game time outside the Emirates and it remains unclear if Arsenal’s new deal meets his demand.

If it does, he probably will prefer to stay at the Emirates and remain aligned with one of the finest sides in England.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson has been a good impact sub and we need squad depth for the many competitions we will compete in next season.

We should keep him with the right conditions, but if he wants out, the club is bigger than him.

We can sign another attacker or even promote one from our junior players and groom them for the role.

