Arsenal Official Tweet …. Welcome to The Arsenal, Salah

This was one tweet that was sure to get the Arsenal fans clicking, and it was definitely aimed at winding us all up!

Welcome to The Arsenal, Salah 🔴 https://t.co/tYETr4QhD5 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 22, 2020

Of course this is another one of Arsenal’s one-for-the-future signings. The Salah in question is the Dutch creative midfielder Salah-Eddine, who joins us after leaving Feyenoord. Salah Eddine has just turned 17 and so was free to sign his first contract, and it appears he has chosen Arsenal. The youngster has been capped by Holland at U17 level and will hopefully develop into a future Arsenal and Holland star but surely it is too early to tell.

This is how the youngster describes his style of play on Arsenal.com: “I’m a central midfielder and I like to play box to box. Offensively I’m a creative player and I can play with my left or right foot. I score goals and get assist, and defensively I like to think I do my bit too, especially in the transition.”

This follows Arsenal bringing in Tim Akinola, Jonathan Dinzeyi and George Lewis as we try to develop players in our Academy rather than buy very expensive ready-made stars.

It is definitely a sensible policy and we should be hopeful, but it is not actually going to help our first team out right now is it, unless he turns out to be another Gabriel Martinelli of course!