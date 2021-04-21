Arsenal officially apologise to fans over ESL – “We Heard You”

Wow, what a couple of days of mayhem we have had, and the incredible backlash that Arsenal and the rest of the so-called “Big Six” have generated, it appears that the Arsenal Board has quickly backed down and withdrawn from the European Super League plans.
The Gunners have made it clear that they have listened to the fans, and now fully aware that it was a massive mistake to underestimate the anger from football fans all over England.
This is the statement issued by the club yesterday…..
AN OPEN LETTER TO OUR FANS
The last few days have shown us yet again the depth of feeling our supporters around the world have for this great club and the game we love.
We needed no reminding of this but the response from supporters in recent days has given us time for further reflection and deep thought.
It was never our intention to cause such distress, however when the invitation to join the Super League came, while knowing there were no guarantees, we did not want to be left behind to ensure we protected Arsenal and its future.
As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League. We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.
We know it will take time to restore your faith in what we are trying to achieve here at Arsenal, but let us be clear that the decision to be part of the Super League was driven by our desire to protect Arsenal, the club you love, and to support the game you love through greater solidarity and financial stability.
Stability is essential for the game to prosper and we will continue to strive to bring the security the game needs to move forward.
The system needs to be fixed. We must work together to find solutions which protect the future of the game and harness the extraordinary power football has to get us on the edge of our seats.
Finally, we know this has been hugely unsettling at the end of what has been an incredibly difficult year for us all.
Our aim is always to make the right decisions for this great football club, to protect it for the future and to take us forward. We didn’t make the right decision here, which we fully accept.
We have heard you.
The Arsenal Board
Will the fans be able to forgive and forget as quickly as the Board backtracked?
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
Yes I forgive Arsenal Football Club but I do not forgive Kroenke for putting us through all this. I believe there is a demo planned for Friday at the Emirates to get him out of our club. #KroenkeOut!
But what has actually been achieved,?What has changed for the better?
The league is still awash with oil money and foreign billionaires own most of the clubs. Club managers are mostly non English. The best players are foreign. Players are still costing mega millions to buy and are on obscene salaries. The League is dominated by the same 6-8 clubs who also always win the domestic cups and play in Europe. While the other 12 clubs rotate in the relegation zone all season.
So the club has cleverly got the fans to approve the present system. So the fans have actually rubber stamped the present top 8 English super league. Thanks a lot you gullible but naive and easily fooled fans.
If you don’t want to watch football and are interested in the Superleague, I guess you go watch another game then..
Wyoming, so you have problems with the foreign players and coaches? I understand the issue about the influx of foreign money but I don’t get your point about the players and coaches.
A wigan athletic have won the fa cup , a leciester city have won the league and a birmingham city have won the league cup in recent years, are they among the 1-8 super teams?
How about the clubs and EUFA now listen to the fans views on other things like the scandalous money and power that agents have, the pricing of tickets and season tickets and shirts, the exhorbitant salaries that players get now, the fact that fans have to subscribe to various TV channels to watch their team, that matches and kick off times are changed at the whim of the TV companies thereby inconveniencing the very people they say they listen to. I doubt if any of this will happen
Alright now let UEFA match the funds that the SL was proposing. They should
1. Increase the price money of participating in the CL and the EL. Change the format much quicker before 23/24 season.
2. Create the UEFA conference league so that teams 8 to 10 would also share in European money.
3. And put their foot down in issued like racism and breaking FF play rules. They should be strict with those. Any club that breaks the rules shoukd face severe sanctions, bans and point deductions.
Else, if they slack again, the ugly head of the SL will arise again. And who knows whst would happen then!
If anyone is interested in fairness of competition, rather than just protecting the EPL and bigger leagues, how about looking at qualification for European and international cups? Why should champions from smaller league’s have to qualify while 2nd, 3rd and 4th place teams in England and Spain either not qualify or have an easier time of it? That might spread some of this money more fairly and actually increase competition.
Similarly at international level- why not have a fair draw for the qualification rounds, rather than a weighted one so the same teams qualify over and over?
Davi
Your remarks remind me of the FA Cup
It would be ridiculous for Arsenal to draw any at the bottom of the pile in round one. The smaller clubs fight amongst themselves until the strongest remaining get the possibility of taking on a top club.
The important factor is that the lowliest clubs still have the right to compete and get the chance to do so.
It’s a good point Sue but I don’t think it’s the same at “top” and international level.
The way I see it, the champions of Poland and their league rivals might become a more attractive proposition to certain players, which would make them more competitive in Europe over time (that’s not going to happen with the fa cup)
IMO We effectively have a super League already; it’s much larger, but still controlled by limiting competition to ensure that the bigger clubs/footballing nations always get access to the biggest cups and it consolidates the money.
Right ok so I’m glad that’s over.
Now we are still left with Uefa and FIFA’s ongoing corruption, breach of human rights etc.
Can we work on tackling that in the same way?
Very well said Marty.Every cloud has a silver lining and perhaps the collapse of the SL will act as a watershed not only for UEFA to get their act together but to bring some realism to those involved in negotiations with players and in particular the parasites who live off them, their “agents” The time has come to resist demands from agents for huge wage increases for players who are already over paid and enjoy a privileged life style.As fans we too have an important role to play to curb and finally eradicate the greed which has infested our Clubs.This may not go down well, but we fans need to lower our expectations in terms of our Clubs creating a future dynasty.Competition in the EPL is such that one Club is unlikely to dominate the scene for the foreseeable future .Fans have to accept that and be more realistic and tolerant in their demands for their Club to acquire big name players at exorbitant prices The owners of the so called “big six” have had a rude awakening and will hopefully learn from their ignorance and lack of appreciation of what football actually means to true fans who have learned to love the game like their Fathers before them.Real Madrid and Barcelona are pleading poverty caused by their own financial incompetence to satisfy the needs of the likes of Bale to name but one Like every other professional Club they will have to learn to live within their means and their fans will be obliged to live in the real World and not in some fantasy kingdom where the money trees abound.As to our Owner, he and his fellow billionaires have completely misjudged the reaction of the most important people in the game.I can forgive my Club but I will never forgive our current Owner for tarnishing our great history.
What is clear is Arsenal need love. We have come from loving owners to being part of a global sports franchise which has meant Arsenal have an owner with VESTED interest and too many clubs. A loveless scenario. That’s worse than placing bets on games. It brings all sorts of moral, ethical, and criminal issues to the fore. There is NO doubt that supporters should own a percentage of their club particularly with the dangers of a megalomaniac owner like Kroenke. WE should own Arsenal. Kroenke must be gone one way or another. Supporters are the BLOOD of football. The SOUL of football, not a sports pervert like KROENKE. Boycott Arsenal games, to get shut of the leech Stan Kroenke. It should be illegal to own multiple sports franchises whether British or American. It’s a recipe for no felt love of Arsenal and a recipe to be an emotional second to the LA rams for ever. KROENKE OUT!