Arsenal officially confirm Jesus surgery – Now what?

Well, our worst fears have been realised and it looks like the Arsenal and Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus will be out for much longer than we originally thought. Arenal confirmed that Jesus had had his op on his knee in the official website….

Gabriel Jesus has successfully undergone surgery to his right knee after suffering an injury during the Brazil v Cameroon World Cup group stage match on Friday.

Gabby will now begin his rehabilitation programme.

So that’s the bad news, but what will Arsenal do about it? Arteta has already indicated that his squad was thin even before the bad news on Jesus, but can we afford to get a new striker, as well as a winger and a midfielder?

Even before the transfer window opens, Arsenal have to face West Ham and Brighton, with Newcastle on the 3rd of January, so it looks like Eddie Nketiah will be thrown straight in at the deep end,

And if Brazil and England both get to the World Cup Final on the 18th December, then both Saka and Martinelli will be unlikely to play in those three games either, starting just a week after the big game.

Thankfully the first two games are not toooo hard, but we could have a completely new forward line with Nketiah in the middle, and with two new wingers. Maybe Reiss Nelson and Marquinhos?

Should we be getting worried?

