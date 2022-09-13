Arsenal officially confirm signing of the Brazilian Gio Queiroz to the Women’s team

Arsenal confirm signing of Young Brazilian Gio (to the Arsenal Women´s team)

Arsenal have today confirmed the signing of Gio Queiroz from Barcelona on a permanent deal, after many rumours to that effect.

Arsenal have reached an agreement that will see Gio spend the 2022/23 season on loan at Barclays Women’s Super League side Everton. Lucky Everton! This young star in the making will be honing her skills in the UK football arena at Everton, we assume before joining the main squad.

Gio is Arsenal’s third signing of the summer transfer window, following the arrivals of goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese from HB Koge and forward Lina Hurtig from Juventus.

A statement released on Barcelona’s official website reads: “Barcelona and Arsenal FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Gio Queiroz to the English club.”

Gio was under contract until 2023 at Barcelona, and Arsenal are reported to have paid a fee in the region of €40,000 to secure her services.

The 19-year-old Brazilian international joins Arsenal following a loan spell at Levante last season, scoring 11 goals in 31 appearances during her time on loan.

Gio made her senior debut for Madrid CFF at the age of of only 15 years old in 2018, making 14 appearances with the side from the Spanish capital before sealing a switch to Barcelona in 2020. She has obviously sparked a lot of interest in Europe.

The winger spent the 2020/21 season in Catalan with Barcelona and was part of the squad that won the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Spanish league title and Spanish Cup before departing for Levante ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

On the international stage, Gio was part of the Brazil team that won the 2022 Copa America title – alongside Arsenal´s centre-back Rafaelle Souza.

“I’m very excited. I know Arsenal is a great club – it’s one of the best clubs in Europe,” said Gio on Arsenal.com. “All of the players here are very competitive and have a lot of experience, so I’m excited to learn from them and develop. Arsenal is a club that belongs at the top and with hard work we can make sure we are there.”

Head Coach Jonas Eidevall added: “We’re delighted to have completed this transfer. Gio is an exciting prospect and we believe she has great potential. We will closely monitor her development this season and look forward to watching her progress.”

“We have been monitoring Gio for some time and are delighted to have brought her to Arsenal,” said Head of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley. “She will now spend time on loan in order to continue her progression and adapt to English football. We are confident that her time on loan will provide her with valuable experience at this stage in her development.”

The transfer is, of course, subject to the completion of regulatory processes but we believe it shows Arsenal´s commitment to progressing young upcoming players and investment in their potential future with the club.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Womens Team? Click here….