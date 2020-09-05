Arsenal officially confirm that Ceballos is back for another season

It certainly appears that most of Arteta’s top targets have been secured so far, as we have an official announcement that Dani Ceballos is coming back to Arsenal for another year loan, The Spaniard was excellent after the lockdown and we are very hopeful that he can come back and hit the ground running.



Having already secured Mari, Cedric, Gabriel and Willian, the addition of Ceballos makes Arsenal into a very interesting proposition ahead of the new season which starts next week. Mikel Arteta has yet again got his man and he told Arsenal.com: “Dani was an integral part of our team last season and finished the season in excellent form. I love Dani’s passion and commitment and he’s a highly skilful player. We’re all delighted to welcome him back and we look forward to seeing him pick up where he left off.”

Ceballos himself admitte that he had other offers, but was more than content to link up with Arteta again forr another year. He said: “I’m very pleased to be back with Arsenal – I’m very happy to have come back to a club where I feel important,”

“It’s true that I had other options, such as staying at Real Madrid and going back to the Spanish league, where there were teams interested in me.

“I spoke to the coach last year, before the [Emirates FA Cup] final, and told him that I wanted to stay at Arsenal and win titles. I’d been really happy with what Mikel had built at the club since he came in. I had a great time at this club last season and there was never any doubt in my mind that I wanted to come back.”

Welcome back Dani. Onwards and Upwards!