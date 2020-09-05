Arsenal officially confirm that Ceballos is back for another season

It certainly appears that most of Arteta’s top targets have been secured so far, as we have an official announcement that Dani Ceballos is coming back to Arsenal for another year loan, The Spaniard was excellent after the lockdown and we are very hopeful that he can come back and hit the ground running.
Waking up this morning like…
😎 @DaniCeballos46 pic.twitter.com/djEQMAubHi
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 5, 2020
Having already secured Mari, Cedric, Gabriel and Willian, the addition of Ceballos makes Arsenal into a very interesting proposition ahead of the new season which starts next week. Mikel Arteta has yet again got his man and he told Arsenal.com: “Dani was an integral part of our team last season and finished the season in excellent form. I love Dani’s passion and commitment and he’s a highly skilful player. We’re all delighted to welcome him back and we look forward to seeing him pick up where he left off.”
Ceballos himself admitte that he had other offers, but was more than content to link up with Arteta again forr another year. He said: “I’m very pleased to be back with Arsenal – I’m very happy to have come back to a club where I feel important,”
“It’s true that I had other options, such as staying at Real Madrid and going back to the Spanish league, where there were teams interested in me.
“I spoke to the coach last year, before the [Emirates FA Cup] final, and told him that I wanted to stay at Arsenal and win titles. I’d been really happy with what Mikel had built at the club since he came in. I had a great time at this club last season and there was never any doubt in my mind that I wanted to come back.”
Welcome back Dani. Onwards and Upwards!
Dani Ceballos,
Dani Ceballos,
He drinks Estrella, he eats paella,
The boys f*****g magic.
Welcome back, Dani boy!!! 😊
😁👍! people were saying his heart wasn’t at arsenal and werr using all the old clichés attached to players on loan(not really committed…),I guess they were wrong,even before the end of the season he had already told MA that he wanted to continue with us ,you can’t be any more clearer!anyway happy to have him back and hoping for more midfield reinforcement.
Spot on, Siamois 👍 He had other offers… but no, it was always going to be us!! One, possibly two more and this will be one of our best ever windows!! COYG
Yes Sue, exciting window so far. Maybe Auba’s extension is the last piece of transfer window news we’ll be getting after Partey of course.
Not convinced. Keep saying he is decent going forward but a bit poor following his man back
Post-lockdown, I quite think his defensive work was top notch.
Partey is a must and Aouar or Benrahma or both.
If Aouar is expensive, let’s go for Benrahma he is also waw to watch and cheaper at 25m.
Partey/Aouar.
Partey/Benrahma.or
Partey/Aouar/Benrahma will be fire.It may be one of the best attacks in Europe. Just imagine it.
When are our players coming back from international Friendlies?
I think Auour & Benrahma will make our transfer market more….also sell papasthopolas & Holding let Hector Stay!
Understand we’re getting Partey last for negotiations tactics.
Apparently, Aouar and Arsenal have agreed personal terms now, it’s up to Lyon vs Arsenal now.
If we’ll get another player it’ll still be before Partey.
I’ve kept saying Partey is going anywhere but coming to us and he has agreement with Arsenal too.
The reason Arsenal want him last is because we can’t splash 50M on him and try to go for other players looking for payment plans, clubs would demand more.
Lyon would think we have money and they’ll demand a huge fee upfront also.
So we have to look broke, get other players first before spending huge last