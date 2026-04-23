Arsenal officials set to travel because of one of their younsgters

Lucas Nygaard moved to Arsenal in 2024 after the Gunners judged him to be a strong addition for their youth system, and he has continued to make progress since arriving at the club.

He is not yet close to first-team involvement, and the most likely next step in his development appears to be further senior experience away from the Emirates. That pathway has already begun through a temporary move designed to give him regular minutes.

Loan Spell In Denmark

Nygaard joined Brabrand IF on a three-month loan, but the Danish side is now keen to keep him until the end of the season. They believe continued game time would benefit both the player and the club during the remainder of the campaign.

Arsenal are also understood to recognise the value of consistent competitive football for the 19-year-old and are prepared to sanction another temporary arrangement in the coming weeks if conditions are suitable.

Brabrand IF currently appear to be the club showing the strongest interest in retaining him for the rest of the term, which would provide continuity in his development and a stable environment.

For Arsenal, ensuring young players receive the right loan experience remains an important part of the progression process.

Arsenal Monitoring Situation Closely

Arsenal are now prepared to send officials to the Danish club to assess the environment and determine whether it is the right place for their youngster to remain for a longer period.

This information was confirmed by the sporting director of the club, Andreas Rasch-Christensen, who said to Tipsbladet:

“The plan is for them to visit very soon. They are following him and have a regular dialogue with our goalkeeping coach and staff in relation to, I suppose, finding out what their plans with him should be.”

Those comments suggest Arsenal are maintaining close oversight of Nygaard’s development while carefully considering the next phase of his career. If the visit is positive, an extended stay with Brabrand IF could become the preferred option before the season concludes.